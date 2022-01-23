New Zealand PM Cancels Wedding Plans Amid Fears Over Omicron Community Spread

As the 'highly mutated' Omicron variant has invaded New Zealand's boundaries and begun spreading across the population, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has decided to postpone her own wedding after putting the entire country on COVID-19 red alert and imposing tight restrictions. On Sunday, Ardern stated that the government will attempt to curb the transmission of Omicron, but it was projected that 1,000 instances per day would be reached in the following weeks. According to The Guardian, that rate of infection has never been documented in New Zealand before.

Such breakout has prompted the prime minister to postpone her wedding ceremony to Clarke Gayford, which was scheduled to happen in Gisborne on the North Island's eastern coast in the upcoming weeks. Ardern said, “My wedding will not be going ahead, but I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic,” Daily Mail reported.

Nine instances of Omicron were discovered among a family that went to Auckland for a wedding as well as other celebrations, according to the prime minister. Further, the outbreak has yet to be linked to an "index case" at the border, according to officials. Ardern added that it suggests Omicron is currently circulating in Auckland, if not in any other places.

The wedding will not take place in a restricted manner: PM

New Zealand PM went on to say that hearing these kinds of case figures would be very upsetting to individuals. However, she assured that the government would do everything to restrict the spread of the disease and minimise the number of instances. In addition to this, while talking about her wedding, Jacinda Ardern said, “Such is life. I am no different to, dare I say, thousands of other New Zealanders who have had much more devastating impacts felt by the pandemic,” The Guardian reported. Underneath the red alert, up to 100 vaccinated persons can assemble, but the prime minister stated her wedding would not take place in a restricted manner.

Furthermore, the nation would be placed on a "red" alert at midnight on Sunday, according to the prime minister. Companies, as well as schools, will be remained open, and domestic travel is permitted, although mask-wearing is mandatory, gathering sizes are restricted, and vaccination cards are necessary for entry to most of the non-essential companies.

According to the Ministry of Health, adult immunisation rates are high in the country with 95% of individuals aged 12 and above having received nearly one dose of the vaccine, and 93% having had both. Meanwhile, as per Worldometers, over 15,550 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 52 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)