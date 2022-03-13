New Zealand: PM Jacinda Arden's Party Slides To Lowest Poll Rating Since COVID Pandemic

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party has slipped from being the nation’s most popular and has been overtaken by the right. According to a 1News/Kantar poll published earlier this week, Ardern’s Labour Party fell three percentage points to 37%. Now, the ruling Labour trails opposition National Party, which rose seven points to 39%.

According to the Guardian, the next general election in New Zealand is due in late 2023. The poll was conducted as the nation is dealing with its worst COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 20,000 people falling ill with the deadly virus each day, and prices rising at the fastest pace in more than three decades. The polling was also conducted in the days when police broke up a weeks-long anti-vaccine mandate occupation of parliament grounds.

With a rise in COVID-19 cases, violent protests outside New Zealand’s parliament were reported. The demonstrators lit large fires around parliament, allegedly attempting to burn down the local law school. They even hurled chairs, bricks, tables and bottles at police. Around 40 police officers were reportedly injured during the protests.

Now, the current polling would place traditional left and right coalition partnership in a crucial spot, meaning if National Party combined with the Libertarian Act party, they would hold 59 seats, compared to the left Labour Greens bloc of 58. The balance of power would fall to Maori Party, which holds three seats and has also previously formed coalitions with both Labour and National parties.

Ardern tops preferred PM rankings

Meanwhile, after years of infighting, National Party has become more settled under the new leadership of Christopher Luxon. But it is to note that in the preferred Prime Minister stakes, Ardern still holds an edge. According to polls, Ardern tops preferred PM rankings with 34% of points against Luxon’s 25%.

However, the result marked a significant drop for Ardern, down from 58% at the close of 2020. On the other hand, Luxon has grown from 17% in January. When participants were asked to choose directly between the two leaders, there was only one point separating them - 46% chose Jacinda Ardern and 45% chose Christopher Luxon.

