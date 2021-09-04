New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Confirms Terrorist Attack In Auckland Wounded 7 People

In the aftermath of a terror attack in New Zealand’s most populous city, the country’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed that seven people had suffered injuries, including three who are in critical condition. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, 4 September 2021, the PM said that the Auckland attacker was a “violent extremist” who was inspired by ISIS ideology and was known to the police. Notably, terror attacks in New Zealand have seen a rise in recent times with a Christchurch mosque attack killing 51 people in 2019.

"A violent extremist undertook a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders," Jacinda Ardern told a briefing on Friday.

While Ardern stopped short of revealing the identity of the Islamist attacker, she said that she personally knew of his crimes. "This was someone who was known to our national security agencies and was of concern and was being monitored constantly. There are very few that fall into this category,” she told reporters. However, she stressed that he had done nothing illegal to have been sentenced to imprisonment. “Had he done something that would have allowed us to put him into prison, he would have been in prison,” Ardern said. According to Sky News, the man entered New Lynn supermarket on the pretext of shopping and started stabbing people. Later, it was confirmed that he was shot 60 seconds after the attacks commenced.

Auckland Stabbing Episode

The gruesome terrorist attack unfolded at around 2:40 pm at a Countdown supermarket in New Zealand’s Auckland. Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said a police surveillance team and a specialist tactics group that had the intelligence, trailed the man to the supermarket discreetly. Although, Coster told reporters “they had no particular reason to think he was planning an attack on Friday” as the man appeared to go grocery shopping. “He entered the store, as he had done before. He obtained a knife from within the store,” Coster said. “Surveillance teams were as close as they possibly could be to monitor his activity.”

Eyewitnesses said that the man chanted “Allahu Akbar” — meaning God is great — and then started stabbing random shoppers in the vicinity as people ran and screamed in shock and fear. It was then that the two police officers from New Zealand’s special tactics group ran across and launched 10 fire shots in rapid succession at the man. A woman was heard shouting, “There’s someone here with a knife … he’s got a knife, somebody got stabbed.” A guard at the New Lynn supermarket hurriedly asked the shoppers to run for cover and leave the market.

Image: AP

(With inputs from AP)