New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Dons Indian Attire During Meeting With EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met with the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Indian-origin minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan during his visit to the country, where he attended the Kiwi Indian Hall of Fame Awards 2022. Ardern was seen donning the traditional Indian attire -- a Kurta that she paired with a Dupatta [an Odhni or Drape] as she participated at the event that also included the launch of the book Modi@20: Dreams meet Delivery. The EAM held an interactive session with Ardern and other prominent New Zealand personalities during his visit.

"Delighted to participate at the Kiwi Indian Hall of Fame Awards 2022 and the New Zealand launch of Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery. Value the presence of PM Jacinda Ardern and her cabinet colleagues and MPs at the event," wrote the Dr. S. Jaishankar on his Twitter.

Ardern expresses love for Indian diaspora, culture via fashion

Ardern, in her diverse cabinet, appointed Priyanka Radhakrishnan as New Zealand's first-ever Indian-origin minister and has often expressed her inclination for Indian traditional culture via a fashion statement. New Zealand's leader's much-heeded Indian fashion is a humbling reminder of her love for the Indian diaspora in New Zealand. She has mostly appeared at the prestigious Indian Hall of Fame donning Indian attire to honour the Indian expats who she stresses have greatly contributed in New Zealand.

Ardern, during the festival of lights Diwali in 2017, was seen draped in an Olive green saree that she complemented with a bindi. "Official goal for next year— learning how to get into my saree by myself (thanks for the lesson Priyanca!)" she wrote.

New Zealand's youngest Prime Minister also dazzled in a fabulous red and blue lehenga with a choli on one other occasion, as well as was spotted immaculately clothed in a golden saree and a red Bindi, as she attended the Indian Newslink Business Awards to recognise the excellence of Indian individuals who displayed outstanding achievement in New Zealand.

The Indian Business community described the leader as "a grace and charm endear." The shades of Ardern's saree are the house colour of her Labour Party.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff complimented her Indian wear, saying “how beautiful” she looked as the leader drew admiration from the spectators in the packed hall. New Zealand's leader noted the immense potential that lies ahead for New Zealand’s trade with India, she emphasized on the contributions of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand. Ardern is also a strong supporter of feminism as she had once stated that feminism "for me is about everybody, it’s about men, it’s about women, it’s in the workplace and out, it just means everyone gets a fair go.”