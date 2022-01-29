New Zealand: PM Jacinda Ardern, Governor-General Kiro Isolate After Exposure To COVID

On Saturday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that she has isolated herself after coming into close contact with a COVID-19 infected person. The incident occurred on a flight from Kerikeri to Auckland on January 22. Apart from the Prime Minister, New Zealand's Governor-General Cindy Kiro was also on board and she also placed herself into isolation. As per an AP report, both leaders had been shooting in the Northland region in preparation for Waitangi Day - New Zealand's national day which falls on February 6.

"The Prime Minister is asymptomatic and is feeling well. In line with the Ministry of Health advice she will be tested immediately tomorrow (January 30) and will isolate until Tuesday," PM Ardern's office said in a statement, AP reported. On Saturday, health officials in the country categorised a dozen flights as exposure events, implying that one or more members of the flight crew were infected with COVID-19. They further stated that the genome sequencing will be conducted on Sunday, January 30, to determine if infected people have the Omicron variant.

77% of the population fully vaccinated in New Zealand

It is worth mentioning here that New Zealand has successfully managed to contain the spread of COVID-19 so far, with only 52 viral deaths reported among its five million population. However, an outbreak of the Omicron variant is gaining traction and is expected to spread fast in the coming weeks. According to officials, about 77% of the population in the country are fully vaccinated in the country.

Will not go into lockdown even if infections spread: Jacinda Arden

Last week, Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said that her government will not implement lockdowns even if cases caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads in the country. However, she added that the government would tighten restrictions once the country witnesses an outbreak.

As per the AP report, most of the regions in the country is in the "orange" setting currently, which mandates the wearing of a mask and proof of vaccination but does not limit crowd sizes.

