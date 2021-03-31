New Zealand PM Raises Minimum Wage, Hikes Taxation On Wealthy To Support 'most Vulnerable'

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on March 30 announced a minimum wage hike to $20 an hour effective April 1 to support citizens. At a presser on Tuesday Ardern said that as many as 175,000 New Zealanders are likely to benefit from the scheme and will have better pay at the previously low paying jobs, and nearly 82,000 were going to benefit from changes to the abetment threshold which will come into force in April. The Labour Party also surged the taxation on the country’s highest 2 per cent of the wealthy in its new policy, revising tax percentage to 39 on earnings over $180,000 per household. However, the tax per cent for the commercial firms was not changed.

In a statement, Ardern’s Labour party said that the tax hike was proposed as a part of the economic plan under the COVID-19 Response and Recovery. The pay rise would benefit the individual families to emerge from the financial instability and hardships that followed the government’s enactment of emergency measures of lockdown to mitigate the COVID-19 spread. “The best way to boost economic growth is to give more money to those on lower incomes, this stimulates the economy by putting cash back into local businesses, rather than leaving it tied up in banks or other funds,” Ardern’s Labour party said. The New Zealand PM’s new “fair-pay” policy adjustments are expected to give the full-time labourers on minimum wage at least extra $44 a week, an estimated $2,288 a year.

'Long overdue' amendment to taxation policy

While addressing the recess week at the New Zealand parliament, Jacinda Ardern said that her party made the “long overdue” amendments to taxation policies. She criticised the previous benefit rates as “far too low” for the daily minimum wage earners to survive. Ardern’s Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni hailed her decision, saying that the leader trumpeted Government’s records while in office and she fulfilled her election promise made during her party campaign. He called the announcement “heartening,” New Zealand’s newspaper Otago daily reported. Ardern meanwhile told the local press that the benefits were “indefinite”, and she was now committed to tackling the flaws in the government’s housing policies and capping on rent increases.