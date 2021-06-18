New Zealand PM Receives First Dose Of Pfizer's COVID Vaccine, Says 'its Pretty Pain-free'

As New Zealand is stepping up efforts to inoculate the population, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern received her first COVID-19 vaccination dose on June 18. According to Associated Press, Ardern was given the Pfizer vaccine at the Manurewa Vaccination Centre in Auckland, three months ahead of her age band. “I am smiling under the mask,” the PM said as she sat down to receive the jab.

"For me, I never wanted to be amongst the first, for me, we needed to get those front line workers but I also need to be a role model and this demonstrates that it's safe, that it's effective and that it's really important that everyone is vaccinated when they have their opportunity. So, it's about finding the right balance. It's really true when they say it's actually pretty pain-free," Ardern explained.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Chief Science Advisor Dr Juliet Gerrard received their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this afternoon at Manurewa Marae. pic.twitter.com/c36wuNW3Aq — Unite against COVID-19 (@covid19nz) June 18, 2021

New Zealand’s COVID-19 vaccine plan

The country of 5 million has been among the most successful in keeping out coronavirus but has been slow to vaccinate its people, with just 11% receiving their first dose so far. However, after facing criticism from her government, Ardern announced details of the COVID-19 vaccine campaign on Thursday and said that the country will take up to the end of the year to inoculate all those eligible for vaccinations. She informed that people aged 60 and over will be offered vaccines from July 28, those 55 and over from Aug. 11, and those aged 45 and over by late August.

“Based on the delivery and supply of vacancies we are working towards taking to the end of the year for vaccinating all those who are eligible," Ardern told a news conference, adding that the drive was going faster than expected.

She remained confident that the vaccine would be offered to the entire population by the end of 2021. She said that the bulk of supply needed to vaccinated everyone would be received by the end of October, meaning the roll-out would need to be staggered. The Prime Minister informed that the Ministry of Health will send invitations to book a vaccine appointment as each age cohort becomes eligible. Ardern said a new national vaccination call centre will take bookings over the phone, for people who don’t use online services.

(With inputs from AP)



