New Zealand PM Says 'diplomacy & Dialogue' Only Ways To Avert China's Incursion On Taiwan

While denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern suggested the countries learn a lesson of "diplomacy" and "dialogue" in order to avert any possible action by China on its neighbouring country, Taiwan. According to a report by Sydney Morning Herald, the statement from Ardern came on Friday while outlining her foreign policy approach to a policy think tank Chatham House in London-- also known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs - an independent policy institute that provides commentary on world events and offers solutions to global challenges. However, she failed to answer what her country would do if diplomacy failed to prevent a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

“We all have a responsibility to uphold the rules based international order. New Zealand's perspective is to avoid conflict and diplomacy, diplomacy and diplomacy.”



Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern)#CHevents — Chatham House (@ChathamHouse) July 1, 2022

“The lesson from the aggression against Ukraine is that there will be a response. The rules based international order will be defended. In the Indo-Pacific, we want to see diplomacy not conflict. War is never the answer.”



Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern)#CHevents — Chatham House (@ChathamHouse) July 1, 2022

Notably, similar concerns were also raised by UK PM Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during the last week's NATO Summit which was held in Madrid. Both the premiers warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had a direct parallel with China's intentions for Taiwan. Meanwhile, while answering media queries over her stance on dialogue and diplomacy at the time of the war, Ardern skimmed and hesitated to comment further on the lesson learnt from the invasion of Ukraine. Without elaborating her points, Ardern, in a hurridly manner, said that the war is never the answer.

"Diplomacy, diplomacy, diplomacy until it's proven that it has failed, dialogue and diplomacy are incredibly important," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Ardern while addressing a packed-out gathering at the think tank's headquarters in St James on Friday.

New Zealand PM Ardern leaves attendees to guess her response to Ukraine invasion

"The lesson I want the world to take from the illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine is there will be a response. The rules based order will be defended."



Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) on the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/RG3sMQa8LW — Chatham House (@ChathamHouse) July 3, 2022

"Here [in the Indo-Pacific] I would be loathed to assume any particular trajectory, let's continue to make sure that we're using diplomacy at every turn to try and prevent conflict in our region or any region because if there's one lesson from the war in Ukraine, it's that wars are devastating and never the answer," she added. "But equally, I think the message we want the world to take from the illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine is that there will be a response," she stressed. However, at the next second, the New Zealand Prime Minister apparently left the gathering guessing what the "response" be. When the media personnel forced her to comment on the failures that lead to the Russian invasion, Ardern said she is not the right person to analyse what leads to the brutal war.

Image: @ChathamHouse/Twitter