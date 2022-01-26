After the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern’s vehicle was pursued and pushed to a side by anti-vaccination protesters, Ardern has dismissed the incident by remarking, “at no point was I worried about my safety”, The Guardian reported. Video footage from the event, which had occurred last week, has just been shared on social media. The video depicted that anti-vaccination protesters were yelling slogans like "shame on you" and "we do not consent" at the PM's van.

Further, the video showed that the mob was attempting to block the Prime Minister in the Bay of Islands with their own vehicles, as per News.com.au. A person who had been recording from a car said, “There’s Jacinda” and “Oh this is fun, we’re on a chase,” The Guardian reported. In addition, someone from inside the automobile called Ardern "a Nazi" and screams different obscenities as it chases the prime minister's van. As their car attempts to stop the van, the vehicle was forced to the curb in order to escape it, then goes on.

The footage, which was filmed on the Paihia shoreline, shows the Mercedes V-Class attempting to drive out into the main road before going on the pavement to escape a car blocking it in, as per News.com.au.

Jacinda Ardern comments on the anti-vaccination protesters' reaction

Following this incident, on Tuesday afternoon, when questioned about the event, the PM appeared unconcerned, describing it as "just another day." Further adding, she said, “At no point was I worried about my safety or the safety of anyone that was with me. Every day is faced with new and different experiences in this job.” Believing that hard times will pass, Ardern stated that they are currently in a situation that has a level of intensity that is uncommon for New Zealand.

Furthermore, this incident occurred in the midst of a minor but noticeable increase in threats against politicians and public personalities participating in New Zealand's COVID-19 pandemic response. Threats against MPs hit a three-year record in one month of last year, as per police statistics supplied to 1News under the official information act this week. Threats to damage, harm, as well as assassinate politicians were among the instances, according to New Zealand Police, with one individual threatening to deliver a bomb to parliament, The Guardian reported.

New Zealand COVID cases

Apart from this, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement that there were also 36 additional instances at the border. According to the ministry, 56 communal cases have been verified as Omicron. Meanwhile, as per Worldometers, over 15,745 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 52 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)