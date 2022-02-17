New Zealand Police Blast Barry Manilow, James Blunt's Music To Disband Anti-vax Protestors

On Sunday, New Zealand used an unconventional technique to disperse 'Freedom Convoy' protesters. New Zealand police played Barry Manilow and James Blunt's hit songs, as well as the Spanish dance track 'Macarena' by the band Los del Ro. The protesters, who were outraged by the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, were initially barraged with Barry Manilow's greatest hits, as well as the 1990s dance tune Macarena, all played on a loop from one of parliament's loudspeakers.

However, British artist Blunt tweeted an offer of assistance on February 13. Blunt tweeted in response to a news story about protesters being blasted with Manilow music, "Give me a shout if this doesn’t work. @NZPolice."

The star's most renowned single, You're Beautiful, was played over the loudspeaker a few hours later, indicating that his offer had been accepted. Protesters, on the other hand, were unfazed, singing other songs and dancing in the rain over the hit. On Tuesday, a convoy of vehicles arrived at Wellington's parliament buildings, adopting the name Convoy For Freedom and blocking some of the city's streets. On Wednesday, the number of people reduced, but it grew again during the weekend.

The so-called "Freedom Convoy" events in several areas of the world follow a movement in Canada that saw truckers protest vaccine mandates, COVID-19 limitations, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government. Demonstrators have set up camp on the grounds of the country's parliament and congregated on the streets in Wellington, New Zealand's capital, to protest Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's vaccine mandate, according to Radio New Zealand (RNZ).

Protesters played "We're Not Gonna Take It" in response

According to RNZ, the demonstrators reacted to the music with jeers and by playing back the American band Twisted Sister's 1984 song "We're Not Gonna Take It," which has been adopted as an anthem by Canadian truckers. Similar rallies in Canada inspired the demonstrators, but their list of grievances has grown to include general displeasure with Jacinda Ardern's government.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of 122 persons, many of whom were charged with trespassing or obstruction. After water sprinklers failed to remove the demonstrators, authorities moved to music. In addition to COVID vaccine messaging, the loudspeakers have played Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On, the Frozen hit Let It Go, and the popular children's song Baby Shark.

COVID-19 fatality and infection rates in New Zealand have been kept low thanks to border controls and lockdowns. Despite the fact that 94% of persons aged 12 and over have received two doses of a COVID vaccine, rules requiring widespread usage of vaccine cards have sparked outrage.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP