The New Zealand police apprehended a kin of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassin Satwant Singh in a drug cartel bust on Saturday. The man in question is Baltej Singh, who was nabbed by authorities in Aukland's Manukau region for allegedly possessing large quantities of Methamphetamine, a strong and highly addictive drug. Baltej Singh had concealed methamphetamine in beer cans which was recovered in a raid.

Baltej, who has ties with Khalistani groups, is the nephew of Gandhi's killer Satwant Singh. According to reports, he was highly active in a Khalistani network by facilitating violent events and other propaganda activities with the help of illicit drug funds. He now remains in the custody of the New Zealand police, undergoing trial on charges of drug peddling.

Beer Can Warning

Police continue to beware people about 'Honey Beer House Beer' and asked them to not consume it if offered. Police do not think this specific beer is available in New Zealand or online for purchase. Methamphetamine-laced beer consumption may have detrimental or even fatal health effects.

"At this point we have identified that part of the shipment contains liquid methamphetamine concealed inside cans, with the remainder containing beer." stated police.

Last week, the inquiry advanced when Manukau police carried out a search warrant at an industrial property. Detective Inspector Baldwin states, "Inside this location, we have found a significant quantity of methamphetamine concealed amongst a large shipment of Honey Bear House Beer cans."

Indira Gandhi's assassination

Baltej Singh is a relative of Satwant Singh, one of the two men behind Indira Gandhi's assassination. She was assassinated on October 31, 1984, by her bodyguard duo. The motive behind the fatal attack was retaliatory in nature and was sparked by the military action taken by the Indian Armed Forces as part of Operation Blue Star. One of those bodyguards was Satwant Singh, who conspired the then PM's death with Beant Singh.

The latter used an A38 revolver to shoot Gandhi thrice, as Satwant fired 30 rounds from his weapon. The assailants later dropped their weapons to the ground and surrendered. While Beant was fatally shot during a round of investigation, Satwant was apprehended and given a death sentence. He died on January 6, 1989.