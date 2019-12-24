New Zealand Police Suspends Search For 2 Missing Persons In Volcanic Eruption

New Zealand police, on Tuesday, said that they were ending the search for the bodies of two people still missing following the deadly eruption of a volcano earlier this month on White Island, New Zealand. Superintendent Andy McGregor who is the district commander of Bay of Plenty said in a statement that the two missing victims of Whakaari or the White Islands have been suspended.

Police remain ready for new information

He further said that the families of the two missing people have been informed of this decision though the police remain ready if any new information comes. The two missing people include Winona Lanford, a 17-year-old Australian tourist and Hayden Marshall-Inman, a 40-year-old New Zealand tour guide. Both their bodies are assumed to be swept into the ocean around the uninhabited volcanic island. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke to the local reporters and said that he had not been updated on the situation due to being focused on severe bushfires at home, but said the New Zealand government had done all it could to recover the bodies.

Yesterday, the police confirmed that the death toll after New Zealand White Island volcanic eruption has risen to 19. The National Operations Commander for the eruption which occurred at the tourist destination on December 9, John Tims said that one more person has died last night at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland. Out of nearly 47 tourists, mainly Australian, the eruption had killed 13 immediately and more than two dozens were hospitalised. The latest victim of the eruption is the sixth person to die in hospital in the two weeks after the incident. Even though White Island is famous among tourists, all trips have been suspended by the authorities.

New Zealand authorities have also released the names of more victims identified in New Zealand's White Island volcano eruption. On December 15, police named four more victims - 24-year-old from New Zealand Tipene James Te Rangi Ataahua Maangi, 15-year-old Zoe Ella Hosking, 53-year-old Gavin Brian Dallow and 51-year-old Anthony James Langford from Australia.

