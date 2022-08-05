New Zealand: Poverty Study Among Children Points At Their High Exposure To Intoxicants

In a bid to understand the extent of child poverty in New Zealand, research was carried out using body cameras attached to over 150 children. The study was led by the University of Otago and its proceedings were published in the New Zealand Medical Journal. The research involved 168 randomly selected 11 to 13-year-old children from across 16 Wellington schools wearing automatic cameras for four days.

The device captured every second of the child's day outside school hours, reported The Guardian. Louise Signal, a senior author of the study and a professor in public health, said, "They (children) wear them all the time, so they just get on with their lives. They played ball; you could see what they were eating and where they were going." This has made it the first study carried out using body cameras to show the lived reality of poverty from a child’s perspective, Signal added.

Using the footage captured by the cameras, researchers compared the images of children who were living in the lowest and highest levels of poverty. Notably, researchers observed that children belonging to the more deprived households had fewer healthy food options available to them, fewer educational resources, and lacked access to technology or spaces to do homework.

It was found that these children often lived in mouldy and overcrowded houses and had fewer opportunities to engage in any physical activity. Also, the chances of being exposed to alcohol and other intoxicants were found to be higher. "It’s heartbreaking and it’s shameful," Signal said "There’s no excuse for a country of our wealth. We’ve always said we’re a great country to grow up in, but only for some children." The research was conducted in the year 2014, with the results being compiled and released this week.

Child poverty in New Zealand

Child poverty in New Zealand has continued to remain one of the major issues. Earlier, in 2018 Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern had introduced legislation that set out to create political accountability for reduction targets. As per Stats NZ, the measures of child poverty have shown a downward trend as a result around 150,400 children continue to live in severe income poverty, while another nearly 600,000 are living in after-housing costs poverty or income poverty. After the study's data was collected, the government took some steps to reduce child poverty including, improved housing, and providing benefits to low-income earners. However, child poverty remains in Aotearoa, damaging the health and wellbeing of the children and the government needs to work on it said Signal. "We’re hoping that by sharing the children’s lives. that it maybe could motivate adults to bite the bullet and deal with it. We’re not going to get a flourishing society if we don’t care for our children," the researcher stated.

