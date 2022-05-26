New Zealand 'ready To Respond' As China Pushes For Pacific Security Deal, Says PM Ardern

In a key development, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated that her country is "ready to respond" to security concerns in the South Pacific region. Her statement came after it emerged China is developing a Pacific-wide security arrangement with as many as ten countries in the region. On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, along with a 20-member delegation, landed in the Solomon islands to begin an eight-nation tour that comes amid mounting concerns about Beijing's military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region.

The New Zealand Prime Minister, who is on a visit to the United States, stressed that the Pacific could handle its security needs internally, hinting that it should do it without assistance from China or elsewhere. "On anything related to security arrangements, we are very strongly of the view that we have within the Pacific the means and ability to respond to any security challenges that exist and New Zealand is willing to do that,” The Guardian quoted Arden as saying. According to reports, several Pacific leaders were critical of China's proposed regional security agreement. However, it puts more pressure on the larger Pacific players – especially Australia and New Zealand – to strengthen their regional alliances and partnerships in the region.

Security deal between China & Solomon Islands shows 'relationship failure': New Zealand

"It’s not for us to speak on behalf of other Pacific nations but what I can say is, where that need exists, New Zealand stands ready to respond to it. The Pacific is our home. We considered the Pacific our family and where those needs exist, we are ready and willing to respond to that call," PM Arden said, as per The Guardian. Earlier in May, Nanaia Mahuta, New Zealand's foreign affairs minister, asserted that an unexpected security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands was evidence of "relationship failure" and had caught both Australia and New Zealand off guard.

China intends to reach a security agreement with 10 small Pacific nations

It is significant to mention here that the proposed agreement has raised concerns that China might deploy forces to the island nation or establish a military base there. However, China and Solomon island have denied any such plans. According to the Associated Press (AP), Chinese Foreign Minister Yi intends to reach an agreement with 10 small Pacific countries during his visit. Meanwhile, several leaders in the Pacific termed the agreement an attempt by China to gain control of the region.

Image: AP