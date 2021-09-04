New Zealand Records Hottest Winter Ever, Scientists Say 'climate Change' A Major Cause

New Zealand recorded its hottest ever winter this year owing to climate change, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) informed. NIWA said that temperatures were 1.32 degrees Celsius higher than the average in June-August, breaking the country's previous record, established last year.

According to the statistics evaluated by the scientific organisation, seven of New Zealand's top ten warmest winters have happened after 2000. It also said that the last time record winter temperatures happened for two consecutive years was in 1970 and 1971. Those years are now ranked 18th and 13th on the list.

New Zealand winter majorly affected by atmospheric CO2

Meteorologist Nava Fedaeff from NIWA said that earlier what was thought to be abnormally warmer during winters is no longer regarded as odd. She added that natural weather conditions had contributed to setting records during previous years, but currently the temperature differences come from the amount of carbon dioxide poisoning the atmosphere.

She also claimed that in the early 1970s, one monitoring weather station near Wellington measured a carbon dioxide level of 320 parts per million. That has now risen to 412 parts per million, an almost 30% increase, she said.

Last year, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had announced a 'climate emergency,' stating that immediate action was required for the welfare of future generations. New Zealand has pledged to go carbon neutral by the year 2050 and to generate its entire energy from renewable sources such as wind, solar, and hydro by 2035.

More concerns for New Zealand

Apart from climate change concerns, New Zealand is also threatened by the Delta variant of the cornovirus. The country recorded its first fatality from the Delta variant on Saturday.

The country also registered over 20 daily cases, all in Auckland, which is considered to be the core of the pandemic. According to health officials, the woman who died from the SARS-CoV-2 was in her 90s and had a variety of other serious health concerns. Since mid-February, this is the nation's first Delta version-related fatality.

In Auckland and Northland, Level 4 lockdown was maintained, while the rest of the country saw restrictions lowered to Level 3. In all, 3.5 million Pfizer vaccines have been administered in New Zealand.

New Zealand's government has adopted a COVID eradication strategy, in which it aims to totally eliminate the virus wherever it appears. This was started, following the first incidence of the newest Delta variant on 17 August, and the country was put under lockdown. Police began monitoring checkpoints on Auckland's outskirts from Wednesday to ensure that cars were complying with health regulations barring non-essential transit throughout the region.

As of Saturday morning, the country had 782 active coronavirus infections, including 765 in Auckland and 17 in the capital city, Wellington.

(Image: PTI)