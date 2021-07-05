New Zealand Records Warmest-ever June, Ski Fields Struggle

New Zealand has recorded the warmest month of June since recordkeeping started, as ski resorts struggled to open and experts predicted a short southern winter ahead.

There are a number of factors that have led to this recording, including more strong winds from the north than the southern Antarctic, and unusual sea temperatures, said Gregor Macara, a meteorologist at the state-run National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research.

Talking to The Associated Press, he said that climate change would differ from month to month. "But the basic trend is to increase global temperatures and temperatures," Macara said.

Macara further added that the average temperature in New Zealand had elevated by about 1 C over the last century. He said that if the trend continues, humans can expect later and milder winters, observed via in advance springs.

Climate Change in New Zealand

The average temperature of New Zealand in June was 10.6 degrees Celsius (51 Fahrenheit), according to researchers. That is 2 degrees C above the 30-year average in June and above 0.3 C above the previous record set in 2003 and 2014. Record-keeping began in 1909.

The situation puts pressure on the ski fields on Sunday as many students take their winter school holidays. Ice cameras in many major resorts show exposed rocks and land sprinkled with snow in many places. Some campers have used ice machines to open other runs while keeping other elevators closed.

Statements by the Officials

Paul Anderson, the chief executive of NZSki, which operates Coronet top, Mt Hutt and The Remarkables ski fields, remained upbeat.

“We’d always like a bit more snow on the ground, but we’ve got some good snow arriving, and then a cool four or five days for snowmaking", he added.

Anderson stated that his company has been adapting to the changing conditions by using making an investment in snowmaking systems and lifts which could face up to excessive winds.



“It’s simply clear that weather change is a truth. you can’t argue with that science,” Anderson said. ’but it is over a very long time frame.” “This year it has been a godsend,” said Jim Galloway, the Hawke’s Bay provincial president of advocacy institution Federated Farmers.

He further said that there is not a lot of groundwater as the dams are empty.

While droughts are not anything new for farmers, Galloway concerns that warming weather is making climate change regularly.

(With inputs from AP)