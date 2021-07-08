New Zealand Rejects UK's Approach To 'live With' COVID-19 As Britain Scraps Restrictions

New Zealand has said that it would not follow UK’s footsteps to “live with” COVID-19 and said that the level of deaths proposed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would be “unacceptable.” New Zealand might even consider putting the UK on a no-fly list even the COVID-19 cases in Britain explode due to the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. New Zealand minister remarks came after Johnson announced on July 5 that Britain would scrap regulations including face masks by July 19 and stated that people must “learn to live with” the virus.

UK Prime Minister also said that the COVID-19 cases would likely reach 50,000 per day within a fortnight and “we must reconcile ourselves, sadly, to more deaths from Covid.” However, on July 6, New Zealand’s COVID-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said at a press conference alongside the country’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern, “That’s not something that we have been willing to accept in New Zealand.”

“One of the things the UK government have been very clear about [is] that there will be a spike in cases, potentially thousands of cases a day. There will be more people dying,” he said. “We are likely to see more incremental change than dramatic change where we wake up one morning and say: ‘We just go back to the way things were before Covid-19.’”

‘Different countries, different choices’: Ardern

While New Zealand Prime Minister was asked if the country would accept more deaths related to COVID-19, she replied, “Different countries are taking different choices.” Ardern said, “The priority for me is how do we continue to preserve what New Zealand has managed to gain and give ourselves options because this virus is not done with the world yet.” As per The Guardian report, New Zealand’s director-general of health, Ashley Bloomfield said on July 7 said that country would be “watching closely” and noted that the UK can be placed on a no-fly list if cases continue to grow in an unprecedented manner.

“If they do get an increase in cases, we will be keeping a close eye on what that means for the risk of people travelling from the UK and that will inform our decisions here,” he said.

IMAGE: Unsplash/AP