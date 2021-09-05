New Zealand Reports First COVID Related Death In Over 6 Months

New Zealand has reported its first COVID-19 related death in more than six months on Saturday. Health authorities have informed that a woman in her 90s who had underlying health problems has died in the North Shore Hospital. New Zealand has been battling a coronavirus outbreak that began in August. Since the pandemic began, New Zealand has reported 27 COVID related deaths.

New Zealand reports COVID related death

Due to her underlying health conditions, the woman was not clinically appropriate for receiving ventilator or ICU care. The woman was admitted to the hospital on August 28 and died on September 4. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has expressed her condolences to the family and loved ones of the person who passed away from COVID-19. In the health department press release, Ardern has said that the death is a "reminder of the damage COVID-19 can cause when it gets into our community". Furthermore, Ardern noted, "Our older New Zealanders and those with underlying health issues are by far the most at risk from the virus, and one of the reasons lockdowns are such an important tool to stop its spread", the health department quoted her as saying in the press release.

There are 20 new community cases of #COVID19 to report today, all in Auckland.



Sadly, today we are reporting the death last night in North Shore hospital of a woman in her 90s who was a confirmed case of COVID-19. https://t.co/KFODwYfkea — Ministry of Health - Manatū Hauora (@minhealthnz) September 4, 2021

New Zealand is presently battling a coronavirus outbreak that began in August. According to The Associated Press, new cases in the outbreak have reported a fall of cases from a peak of over 80 cases. New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended the level 4 restrictions in Auckland for another two weeks on August 30. Addressing a press conference post the cabinet meeting, Ardern announced that the government has eased the restrictions for other parts of the country. The rest of the country will downgrade to level 3 restrictions from Tuesday at 11.59 pm, except Northland. The government had decided to move Northland to level 3 restrictions on Thursday from 11.59 pm onwards.

COVID-19 situation in New Zealand

According to the Ministry of Health, New Zealand, Auckland on September 4, reported 20 community cases of COVID-19. The total number of community cases in the latest outbreak has reached 801. Since the pandemic began, the country has registered 3,412 coronavirus cases. 2,537,434 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while 1,313,176 have received both doses of vaccine.

20 community cases of COVID-19; four new cases in managed isolation; one historical case; over 76,000 vaccines administered yesterday.https://t.co/pPNomPLGbP — Ministry of Health - Manatū Hauora (@minhealthnz) September 5, 2021

(With inputs from AP)

