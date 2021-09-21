New Zealand Returnees Frustrated As COVID Quarantine Waiting List Soars To 30K

As New Zealand reopens bookings to enter the borders, overseas New Zealanders are facing a queue of tens of thousands of people attempting to return home. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand's borders have been strictly monitored, allowing only citizens, permanent residents, and only a few essential workers to enter. In addition, they must all schedule a two-week stay in government-run quarantine (MIQ) and the demand for these rooms has skyrocketed in recent times.

The extent of the problem being faced by stranded overseas has come to the light for the first time in the country after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern-led government launched a "lobby" system to book quarantine spaces, showing where people are in the queue. Notably, many people resorted to social media to vent their anger, posting screenshots of thousands of people in front of them, reported the Guardian.

On Monday, September 20, as many as 31,800 people were in the queue, with 5,364 of them receiving lodging vouchers, according to the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment. The vouchers were distributed at 9 am, and they were all gone in less than two and a half hours. Amid the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities in New Zealand halted all new quarantine room releases. They only started releasing rooms again on Monday. The country is still battling out the Delta variant outbreak. Although a level 4 lockdown has reduced daily case counts to around 11-24 per day, it hasn't entirely stopped community transmission. The country reported 14 new cases on Tuesday which took the tally of total cases to 1,085, reported the Guardian.

I have yet to see an MIQ number on Twitter higher than mine so I guess that means I’m at the back pic.twitter.com/6f008ntti9 — Melanie Bracewell (@meladoodle) September 19, 2021

'Punishments for breaking COVID rule to increase'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that Auckland, the epicentre of the outbreak, would be moved from level 4 to level 3 restrictions, allowing socially distanced services like takeaway food to operate. The rest of the country is placed in level 2 restrictions. She also declared that punishments for breaking the COVID rule will increase - the maximum charge for an individual would increase from $1,000 to $12,000, while the maximum fine for companies would rise from $1,000 to $15,000, reported the Guardian. However, according to a new study published on Tuesday, New Zealand's business community is stressed and upset because of COVID-induced lockdowns. The extended lockdown is said to have resulted in low earnings as well as created job uncertainty around the businesses.

