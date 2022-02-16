New Zealand: Scientists Discover Rare Baby Ghost Shark At Depth Of 1.2km Near South Island

In New Zealand, a rare baby ghost shark has been discovered by scientists at a depth of 1.2 kilometres near the South Island. The ghost shark is a little-known species of fish that lives in the gloomy depths of the ocean. It is also known as a chimaera, and it is extremely rare to have sightings of these creatures. The scientists believe that the discovery adds to the understanding of the species' juvenile stage.

The discovery was made by a team led by Brit Finucci, a fisheries scientist at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric. She stated that deep-water species are notoriously difficult to locate, and ghost sharks, in particular, are notoriously elusive. She further said that as a result, they don't see them as frequently as they would want, according to BBC. She also stated that young ghost sharks can have distinct traits than their adult counterparts making the discovery even more significant. She stated that juveniles can live in a variety of settings, eat a variety of foods, and even look substantially different from adults. She believes that finding the baby ghost shark help them better understand the species biology and ecology.

By far my favourite find of the trip! 👻🦈



A neonate ghost #shark👻🦈, recently hatched (evident by its belly full of egg yolk). Found at 1200 m+ depth. pic.twitter.com/4IZKHLFmjI — Brit Finucci (@BritFinucci) February 8, 2022

Newborn shark's belly was still full of egg yolk

Because the newborn shark's belly was still full of egg yolk, scientists believe it had recently hatched. Ghost shark embryos grow in egg capsules on the seafloor and feed on yolk until they are ready to hatch. Finucci further said that while examining the first stage will be to determine the species of the young shark and after that they will take a variety of morphometrics, or body measurements, to figure out what species they looking at.

Finucci described the hatchling as rare and fascinating, noting that most known specimens are adults. She said that juveniles also have different colour patterns that set them apart from adults, according to Newsweek. To determine the precise species of the creature more tests and genetic analyses will be required.

They are not sharks

Ghost sharks are a type of fish closely related to sharks, however, they are not sharks. They are cartilaginous, which means their skeletons are mostly made of cartilage, giving them an uncanny, ethereal appearance. The majority of ghost shark species live in the deep sea. There are no estimates for the size of the population because the species is rarely seen.

Image: @BritFinucci/Twitter