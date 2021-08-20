New Zealand Solves 'puzzle' Of COVID-19 Outbreak That Forced Nation Into Lockdown

New Zealand on 19th August reported a breakthrough in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern informed that health officials have determined how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus earlier this week, ending a six-month run of no community cases in the nation. Ardern said that now, the source of the COVID-19 outbreak should help “stamp out” the virus.

Speaking during a press briefing, the New Zealand PM said that tests showed that the man had a version of the Delta strain found in Australia. She said that investigations narrowed down the origin to a person who arrived from Sydney on 7th August. Further, the PM added that the traveller had been in quarantine and hospital since touching down, indicating that the virus had not been in the community as long as initially feared.

"We believe we have uncovered the piece of the puzzle we were looking for," Ardern said.

She also went on to say that finding the outbreak’s source also increased the “ability to circle the virus, lock it down and stamp it out”. Ardern added that case numbers grew by 11 overnight to a total of 21. Further, she ordered a three-day national lockdown, with Auckland and nearby Coromandel facing restrictions for a week.

"We're all prepared for cases to get worse before they get better, that's always the pattern in these outbreaks," she said. However, Ardern also added that there are grounds for cautious optimism “because we believe it wasn’t here for long before it was found”.

Ardern warns citizens to remain vigilant

It is to mention that the infected traveller arrived from Sydney on a so-called "red zone" flight, arranged to bring back New Zealanders stranded when Wellington suspended a trans-Tasman travel bubble due to multiple outbreaks in Australia. The man tested positive two days later and was hospitalised a week after that. Officials reportedly said that it was still unclear how the virus spread into the community and 1,000 close contacts of positive cases were being assessed.

Now, a decision is due on Friday on whether the three-day lockdown will be extended or end by Saturday. Ardern has warned citizens to remain vigilant following anticipation of more cases in the coming days. As per NZ official analysis, the recent Australian variant infection could touch 120. The reported case comes after 170 days of a brief break in community spread in New Zealand. "Cannot take any chances with the "game-changer" Delta strain," PM Ardern said during a press conference. The 3 and 7 days bunker began at 11:59 pm on Tuesday.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)



