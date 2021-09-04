New Zealand: Terrorist Who Stabbed 6 Had Finished Jail Term, Was Under Constant Watch

A terrorist who stabbed six people using a kitchen knife before the police gunned down him on Thursday, was recently released after serving a three-year jail term. Since his release in early July this year, about 30 police officers were deployed to track every movement of the man. According to the police, he moved from Sri Lanka around a decade ago, at the age of 22, on a student visa. He was first noticed by police in 2016 when he started posting support for terror attacks and violent extremism on Facebook. During the investigation, police found the man was inspired by the Islamic State group and recovered several videos showing ISIS terrorists.

Objectionable videos found in his mobile; defence lawyer says, 'he was trying to improve his Arabic'

In 2017, New Zealand police arrested him at Auckland Airport when was heading for Syria. According to the police sources, he was presumably going to join the Islamic State insurgency. During the search operation, police found a hunting knife and some banned propaganda material. As the video did not contain any violent footage, he was released on bail. In 2018, he bought another knife and police found two Islamic State videos. Since then, he was facing a three-year jail term after pleading guilty to various crimes and for breaching bail. In May this year, a jury found him guilty on two counts of possessing offensive videos, both of which showed Islamic State group imagery.

However, the videos didn’t show brutal murders like some Islamic State videos and weren’t classified as the worst kind of illicit material. High Court Judge Sally Fitzgerald described the contents as religious chants sung in Arabic. According to the judge, the videos showed obtaining martyrdom on the battlefield by being killed for God’s cause. However, the judge rejected the defence claim that the man was trying to improve his Arabic. The court noted that he had the motivation as well as means to commit violent acts in the community and posed a high risk.

Man began shouting 'Allahu akbar' before stabbing six people

The court directed the authorities to closely monitor his activities. However, the judge decided to release the accused with several terms and conditions. He was kept at an Auckland mosque where a leader had confirmed his willingness to help. “I am of the view that the risk of you reoffending in a similar way to the charges upon which you were convicted remains high,” the judge concluded. “Your rehabilitation is accordingly key.” However, on September 2, the man began shouting “Allahu akbar” and started stabbing random shoppers, sending people running and screaming. He unleashed an attack that shocked the nation.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP