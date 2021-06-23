New Zealand Tightens Curbs In Wellington After Australian Tourist Tests COVID-19 Positive

New Zealand’s capital Wellington on June 23 raised the alert level amid concerns that the city may have been exposed to the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant that has triggered a fresh outbreak in neighbouring Australia. According to the Associated Press, New Zealand health authorities informed that an infectious traveller from Australia had visited over the weekend. Even though there were no immediate cases confirmed as a result of the traveller’s visit from Sydney to Wellington, the authorities, however, asked people at more than a dozen locations to self-isolate for two weeks and get tested.

Wellington imposed physical distancing requirements and restricted crowd sizes to 100 from Wednesday evening through Sunday. The officials said that the traveller was linked to a Sydney outbreak of the more contagious Delta variant that originated in India. Further, the country also stopped quarantine-free travel from the Australian state of New South Wales for at least three days.

Health authorities said the traveller had visited New Zealand's national museum Te Papa as well as a number of restaurants, stores and tourist spots. Te Papa, on the other hand, announced it was closed and would provide updates as the situation unfolded. Health authorities said the traveller visited Wellington from Saturday through Monday before returning to Australia and testing positive for COVID-19. They added that four close contacts of the traveller were self-isolating.

Australia’s COVID-19 outbreak

Meanwhile, the latest cluster in Australia’s most populous state of NSW has swelled to more than 30 in a week. In Sydney, the officials tightened curbs for a week on gatherings and movements. Travel is now limited to essential tasks for residents of seven council areas in Sydney east and inner west. Home visits are limited to five guests and masks are mandatory indoors, even in offices and gyms. Some schools have also moved to online-only teaching.

Neighbouring states such as Victoria and northeastern Queensland shut their borders to travellers from Sydney and surrounding areas, while South Australia closed its border altogether. According to reports, Australia has reported just over 30,350 cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began. New Zealand, on the other hand, recorded more than 2,300 infections and 26 deaths.

IMAGE: AP