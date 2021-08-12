New Zealand To Allow Fully Vaccinated Travellers From 'low-risk' Counties From 2022

In a major announcement, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday, August 12, declared the country will welcome fully vaccinated travellers from "low-risk" regions of the world. The move is a part of a three-tier plan to resume International travels to and from New Zealand. However, unvaccinated travellers from medium or high-risk counties will be mandated to undergo 14 days of government-managed isolation (MIQ) and comply with the quarantine measures. Furthermore, those from countries with widespread COVID but high vaccination rates - may be able to quarantine in private homes, PM said during her conference.

The three-tier plan: new individual risk-based model

Talking about a complete resumption of free travel, PM Ardern said that the country is "not in a position" to fully re-open. Following the announcement, the government has planned to formulate and implement a "new individual risk-based model" for quarantine-free travel from medium and high-risk countries. The said project will ensure the installation of newer testing systems and vaccine confirmation at international airports. It is noteworthy that the New Zealand borders shall remain closed for the rest of the year.

Increased vaccination roll out; continued elimination strategy

Under the leadership of PM Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand has fared pretty well during the first and second wave of the pandemic. The country has recorded just 26 Coronavirus-related deaths in a population of five million people. As per reports, this was possible due to the expert adviced 'elimination strategy,' which garnered much applause from world leaders. Reinstating the strategy's indefinite pursuance, PM Ardern told the BBC that the move to protect the country will be "careful and deliberate." New Zealand's elimination strategy has included snap lockdowns, swift contact-tracing, a complete shutdown of international borders.

Meanwhile, she has also indicated a speedy vaccination rollout to protect against the Delta variant threat. All the adults in New Zealand over the age of 18 will be able to book in their vaccine by September 1. By keeping the borders shut until the inoculation process is completed PM Ardern aims to eliminate "significant breakouts...like some overseas countries," she said at the press meet. From October, vaccinated employees will be allowed to participate in the formulation of the pilot "risk-based model", following the completion of which the government will allow vaccinated travellers to skip MIQ from the first quarter of 2022.

