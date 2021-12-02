New Zealand To Deploy Troops To Solomon Islands To Restore Peace After Unrest

In an attempt to restore peace, the New Zealand government on Wednesday, 1 December has announced its decision to send dozens of soldiers to the Solomon Islands. The decision has been taken after the territory was affected due to rights that were reported during last week. The decision has been announced by New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta in a statement informed that New Zealand will send the country's Defence Force and New Zealand Police to the Solomon Islands in the coming days. The Foreign Affairs Editor further revealed that they will continue to monitor the situation. The decision of New Zealand comes after protests were reported in Solomon Islands.

"New Zealand will send a deployment of New Zealand Defence Force and New Zealand Police to the Solomon Islands in the coming days. This is a short-term, immediate response and we will continue to monitor the situation," Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in the statement as per ANI.

New Zealand to send troops to Solomon Islands

According to the decision taken by New Zealand authorities, the first group of 15 military troops will reach the Solomon Islands on Thursday. Furthermore, the second group of 50 troops will arrive in the country over the weekend. Earlier, Australia, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea had sent groups of soldiers to the Solomon Islands to restore peace and order after unrest.

Unrest in Solomon Islands

Last week, a series of violent protests were witnessed in the capital of the Solomon Islands. Protesters demanded the resignation of Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. As per the ANI report, 3 people had lost their lives and over 100 arrests were made. The situation has since stabilized with the arrival of foreign forces in the area. Riots and looting incidents were reported in areas like Honiara’s Chinatown on 24 November, according to AP. In order to control the protest, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the demonstrators. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has blamed interference from outside and called for his resignation as a reason for unrest in the country.

Inputs from ANI, AP

Image: AP