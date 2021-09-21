New Zealand To Pass Counter-terrorism Law In Wake Of Supermarket Stabbing

In the wake of horrific stabbings and mass shootings, a counter-terrorism legislation bill has returned to New Zealand’s parliament for second reading in a crucial step in providing the government agencies to elevate protection from terrorist acts. The counter-terrorism legislation is expected to introduce a criminal offence of “planning or preparation for a terrorist act.”

As reported by Xinhua, New Zealand Justice Minister Kris Faafoi, in a statement published on the official government website on September 21, said that the change in the bill was long recommended to plug out any loophole in the country’s laws to prevent acts of terrorism. The bill is expected to reach its final stages in the parliament to become law by the end of this month.

The Tuesday move is considered to be a response to the horrific knife attack at an Auckland supermarket on September 3. The attacker was shot within 60 seconds by the law enforcement officers in New Zealand after he injured seven people including three in critical condition.

“The Bill addresses longstanding gaps in our counter-terrorism legislation that seek to protect New Zealanders and make us safer,” Justice Minister Kris Faafoi said.

“The major gap the legislation will address is to add the criminal offence of planning or preparation for a terrorist act. Police and others have long recommended this change to close a loophole in our legislation to help prevent terrorist attacks before they occur...New Zealand has been victim to these sort of attacks; both in Christchurch and, just earlier this month, with the knife attack at a West Auckland supermarket,” the statement added.

Auckland supermarket stabbing

Earlier this month, on Friday, September 3, an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group was shot dead by police after he unleashed a knife attack and stabbed six people at Countdown supermarket in New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland. Three of the victims of what New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as a terror attack, were taken to Auckland hospitals in critical conditions.

Ardern, as per The Associated Press, also said that the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by IS and was well known to the security agencies. The New Zealand PM also said that she was briefed about the man in the past but he was not detained due to lack of legal reasons. “Had he done something that would have allowed us to put him into prison, he would have been in prison,” Ardern said. She also called the attack violent and senseless and expressed grief that it took place.

“What happened today was despicable. It was hateful. It was wrong,” Ardern said. “It was carried out by an individual. Not a faith, not a culture, not an ethnicity. But an individual person who is gripped by ideology that is not supported here by anyone or any community.”

IMAGE: AP