New Zealand To Review Its Electoral Laws To Aid 'new Generation' Of Voters In 2023 Polls

New Zealand will review its electoral laws to ensure rules remain fit for purpose and “meet the needs of the next generations of voters,’ the country’s minister of Justice Kris Faafoi said in a statement on Tuesday. The pacific nation is set to hold legislative elections in 2023 and the incumbent government is looking to make the vote easier for residents. Notably, the announcement comes days after the kiwi administration altered another law to fix a loophole in its legal system.

“Much has changed since the 1950s but most of our electoral rules haven't. We want to make electoral rules clearer and fairer to build more trust in the system and better support people to exercise their right to vote,” Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi said in a statement.

Two approaches to tackle the situation

For this purpose, the Jacinda Ardern administration would follow two approaches. Firstly, it will conduct an independent review of the country's electoral rules such as overseas voting, funding of political parties, amongst others. Secondly, it would make targeted alterations to support participants in the upcoming elections. “Some targeted changes include improving the transparency of political donations to make it easier to see where the money is coming from,” the minister told reporters.

On September 30, New Zealand passed a law that criminalises plotting as 'terrorism', fixing a legal loophole exposed earlier this month by a stabbing episode. Although the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill was proposed in 2020, it was the Auckland knife attack on September 3, the prompted the country's parliament to hurry upon its approval. Notably, terror attacks in New Zealand have seen a rise in recent times, with the attack mentioned above resulting in seven people being severely injured.

According to the new law, planning/plotting a terror attack is now enlisted as a crime and could result in a prison sentence of seven years. Addendum also criminalises travel to/from New Zealand to execute any terror act. Combat training or possession of weapons for a terror act is also included in the law.

“This bill strengthens our counter-terrorism laws to better prevent and respond,” said lawmaker Ginny Andersen, from the liberal Labour party. “And these changes will also enable police to intervene earlier. If it saves lives and makes New Zealanders safer, I believe that is a good thing.”

