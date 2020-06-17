New Zealand Indentifies 320 Close Contacts Of Two Women Who Tested Positive For COVID-19

While New Zealand has identified hundreds of "close contacts" for the two COVID-19 patients that entered the country from the UK as per the Ministry of Health, China raised its emergency level as dozens of new coronavirus cases were detected in the capital, as per media reports.

At least two new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in New Zealand for the first time in 24 days, as only last week, the country had declared that it eliminated coronavirus. The two patients who returned from the UK, the women in their 30s the other in her 40s who had travelled from London (via Doha and Brisbane) and were granted an exemption to travel from Auckland to Wellington before completing their 14-day isolation. Later, they were later diagnosed with COVID-19, confirmed reports.

As many as 320 people on board the same flight were traced and put under the quarantine in the isolation facility. The travellers are treated as close contacts who have been potentially exposed. Meanwhile, in China, authorities reported 31 new cases of coronavirus in Beijing, after which, hundreds of flights were cancelled, schools suspended and all residential compounds were screened for the temperature after authorities raised the city’s four-tiered COVID emergency response level, according to reports.

Serious danger of imported cases

Linked to the wholesale food market in the south-eastern district of Fengtai, the coronavirus has spread to nine of the city’s 17 districts. As of June 16, at least 1,255 inbound and outbound flights were cancelled, according to state media reports. Further, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, Chen Bei, was quoted saying that Beijing now faces serious danger of imported cases and spread in the city and the country. Under the new emergency level, businesses and factories were instructed to shut down to stem the spread of the disease.

Similarly, last week, New Zealand lifted all social and economic restrictions barring the border control and had declared that the nation had zero active coronavirus cases. As per reports, New Zealand became the first country ever in the world to restore pre-pandemic normal with most businesses operational. Earlier, in a news conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had warned that new cases might emerge in the future as the New Zealanders returned home, while some were allowed to enter the country on the special grants.

