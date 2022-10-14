New Zealand Weighs Bizarre Plan To Tax Emissions From Cattle Burps To Fight Climate Change

In an effort to fulfil its climate change targets, New Zealand has recently proposed a tax for agricultural emissions which includes those connected to the burps, urine, and dung of animals like cows and sheep. The "agricultural emissions-pricing system" is expected to go into effect in the year 2025. A consultation which started this week and will go until November 18, is looking at how levies are determined, transition support, and sequestration— which is defined in the statement as "the process of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere."

According to the government, the levy's revenues would be "recycled back into (the) agriculture sector through new technology, research, and incentive payments to farmers," CNBC reported.

Furthermore, the notion of implementing such a system by the middle of this decade was included in the He Waka Eke Noa - Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership's June suggestion and the emissions reduction plan issued in May 2022. Although agriculture contributes significantly to New Zealand's economy, including exports, it also produces a sizeable portion of the nation's emissions.

According to the CNBC report, authorities claimed in the consultation document that greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture, specifically carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, and methane, accounted for more than half of New Zealand's total emissions. The document even asserted that urea is the source of carbon dioxide and that urine and manure from cattle are the sources of nitrous oxide. Belching and, to a lesser extent, gas release methane.

New Zealand PM reaction over tax on agricultural emissions

In the meantime, Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, supported the proposals in a statement on Tuesday. "This is an important step forward in New Zealand’s transition to a low emissions future and delivers on our promise to price agriculture emissions from 2025," citing the PM, CNBC reported. According to her, “No other country in the world has yet developed a system for pricing and reducing agricultural emissions, so our farmers are set to benefit from being first movers”.

Despite having the support of people like Ardern, the initiatives have not been well received. The government's ideas sparked a heated response from Federated Farmers of New Zealand on Tuesday, who said they would "rip the guts out of small town New Zealand."

Following this, the Managing Director of GCMMF (AMUL), R S Sodhi reacted to the announcement, by saying, "Very interesting example of how poor cows and their owner farmers have to pay for rich urban folks so they can enjoy gas emissions luxuries."

Besides this, the chairman of Beef+Lamb New Zealand, Andrew Morrison, was among many who responded to the announcement by focusing on the sequestration problem. The planned changes to sequestration, which are crucial for sheep and cattle farmers, are one area of immediate worry, he said. Morrison even added that they need to further analyze these adjustments thoroughly.

Morrison highlighted that the farmers are among the first to experience the consequences of climate change, and they have to be aware that they have a part to play in combating it. He even stressed, “However, if farmers are to face a price for their agricultural emissions from 2025, it is vital they get proper recognition for the genuine sequestration happening on their farms.”

Morrison as well as Sam McIvor, the organization's CEO, provided further details about their views of the ideas in an email to farmers. They claimed, “New Zealand is the first country in the world to look to put a price on agricultural emissions”.

