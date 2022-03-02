New Zealand: Why Are Protests Going On In Wellington? How Has PM Jacinda Ardern Reacted?

During a violent clash with police officers in New Zealand's capital Wellington on Wednesday, anti-vaccine activists set fire to several tents and a slide on Parliament's lawn. The demonstration has lasted 23 days. Clashes began after police personnel with riot shields came in to clear the area of protestors. They dismantled tents and used a huge forklift to load automobiles and campervans to transport.

The protest began as a dissent against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate but was later on joined by groups advocating for the removal of all pandemic restrictions. New Zealand, a country of five million people, enacted strong anti-virus restrictions that reduced the number of illnesses to a little over 118,000 and 56 deaths, significantly less than in many developed countries. However, due to the Omicron variant, daily infections are nearing all-time highs.

About 95% of those who are eligible are given two doses of the vaccine, with shots being required for some front-line workers. According to the New Zealand Herald, multiple loud sirens blared and cops fired rubber bullets at demonstrators after turning fire hoses on them earlier. According to the news report, the firefighters rushed in fast, clearing pieces of tents, gazebos, and other structures off the ground, which cost $572,000 to construct.

In the midst of the protests near Parliament, trains have been suspended and Wellington station has been shuttered to guarantee passenger safety. Hundreds of demonstrators have been blocking routes near Parliament with trucks, automobiles, and motorcycles for more than three weeks, inspired by trucker rallies in Canada, to give a boost to the battle against coronavirus vaccine mandates.

According to police, 60 people have been arrested so far, and they have "made substantial progress" in clearing the demonstrators. According to them, at least three officers were hurt. According to police, protesters used fire extinguishers, paint-filled missiles, improvised plywood shields, and pitchforks as weapons, as well as a cable as a tripwire. Protesters were seen tossing full water bottles at police and shouting obscenities on social media.

Jacinda Ardern's response to Protests in New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed "anger and deep sadness" at the "desecration" of Parliament's grounds by demonstrators. Last month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated that stronger measures would be taken to address the matter. PM Jacinda Ardern's speech came nearly a week after protestors began assembling in Wellington, the nation's capital, interrupting daily life.

Protesters against coronavirus mandates are employing "intimidation and harassment," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference, as officials looked to take a tougher stance toward the convoy of activists. Notably, the Prime Minister of New Zealand's remark came after Canada warned harsh penalties against COVID mandate activists in a similar approach. Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, has taken an unprecedented step by invoking the Emergencies Act to put an end to truckers' protests against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

(With inputs from agencies)