New Zealanders Slam Film On Christchurch Mosque Attacks; PM Jacina Ardern Issues Response

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has responded to prevailing frustration in the country over the plans for a Hollywood movie on Christchurch mosque shootings with a prime focus on her response to the terror attacks. As per Hollywood Reporter, the film about the gruesome terror attacks that swept the entire nation in horror is set to star Australian actor Rose Byrne as Ardern. The reported focus on New Zealand PM in the film triggered disgust in the country along with accusations that Muslim victims have been undermined.

It is named ‘They Are Us’ which is also a line taken out of the New Zealand Prime Minister’s speeches after the March 15, 2019 incident. While initially, Ardern appeared to distance herself from the film, she has now clarified at a news conference saying that “This is very raw event for New Zealand and even more so for the community that experienced it” before adding that the focus should be on minorities and not “her story.” Reportedly, the film on Christchurch mosque shootings will be directed by New Zealand filmmaker Andrew Niccol and produced by FilmNation

“I agree that there are stories that at some point should be told from March 15. But they are the stories from our Muslim community so they need to be at the centre of that. I don’t consider mine to be one of the stories that needs to be told,” she said noting that it was not her place to decide the film’s fate.

‘They Are Us Shut Down’

Following the reports about the Hollywood film, last week, some New Zealanders denounced the decision to tell the story about Ardern’s premiership over the gruesome mass murder of at least 51 Muslims by a white supremacist as “exploitative”, “insensitive”, and “obscene”. Meanwhile, the New Zealand PM herself has distanced herself from the film with her spokesperson issuing a statement that “the prime minister and the government have no involvement in the film.” However, writer and community advocate Guled Mire said that film’s entire premise was “completely insensitive.”

“It hit all of us out of the blue,” said Mire noting that some of the members of the Muslim community might have been consulted with but added, “many victims themselves haven’t even heard of this.” According to him, the film’s apparent focus on Ardern’s leadership overshadowed the experience of grieving friends and families of the Muslim victims. He said, “The reality is many victims are struggling right now. They’re really still trying to pick up the pieces – financially, everything...This tapped into that vulnerability to make the most out of the situation.”

Hollywood Report stated that the film, ‘They Are Us’ will reveal the story about how Ardern rallied New Zealand after the shocking terror attacks on two mosques in 2019 which was even live-streamed on social media. Reportedly the film will lay emphasis on New Zealand PM’s message of unity and compassion “and helped push through a ban of assault rifles.”

The report further added that the script of the upcoming film has been developed “ in consultation with several members of the mosques affected”. New Zealand writer Mohamed Hassan also lashed out on the film’s creators and turning the Christchurch mosque shootings into a “white saviour narrative.” Several others used hashtag #TheyAreUsShutDown to denounce the film.

This really is a no-brainer. Listen to the victims of march 15 and sign the petition now: https://t.co/mQNHaUleHW#TheyAreUsShutDown pic.twitter.com/non4Be7v46 — Guled Mire (@GuledMire) June 11, 2021

IMAGE: AP

New Zealand film should focus on minorities: Jacinda Ardern

Film on Christchurch mosque attacks invites citizens flak; PM Jacina Ardern issues statement