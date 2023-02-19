Videos showcasing suffering, distress, and destruction in New Zealand have surfaced on social media since Cyclone Gabrielle wreaked havoc in the country. Among such videos is one from Hawke's Bay, which displays a group of workers on rooftops using household items like mattresses and refrigerators to stay afloat in the floodwaters.

The video, which runs over 37 minutes, also shows a white toppled vehicle. According to New Zealand-based news website Stuff, the workers were later rescued through an airlift from the rooftops in Queenstown's suburb of Fernhill. The clip has garnered over 1,51,000 views on Facebook and more than 2,100 comments. Reacting to it, one user wrote, "Stay safe guys." Another user added, "Ohh please stay safe. God bless and keep you all safe!"

New Zealand PM speaks about the cyclone

At a press conference, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said that as of Sunday, widespread power outages induced by the cyclone have impacted 28,000 homes. Furthermore, mobile networks have been "severely" disrupted as some regions face a scarcity of freshwater.

"Tragically, so far 11 people have lost their lives and more fatalities remain possible. 6,451 people have been reported to police as unaccounted for. We know that 3216 are okay and police are working hard to reconcile the others," Hipkins said. The PM added that he "expects" that there would soon be a legislative response to the cyclone, similar to the kind that occurred during the Christchurch earthquake.

However, he said that he is uncertain what exactly the response would be "just yet" as it would be a "difficult process" that will need "difficult conversations." Cyclone Gabrielle has left over thousands of people unaccounted for since it began. The strong weather event has brought an array of challenges, including landslides, floodings, and electricity outages.