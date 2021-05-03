New Zealand's Differences With China Becoming 'harder To Reconcile', Says Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on May 3 said that differences between New Zealand and China are now becoming ‘harder to reconcile’ as Beijing’s role in the world not only grows but also changes. In a speech on Monday at China Business Summit in Auckland, Ardern said that there are several issues on which New Zealand and China “do not cannot, and will not agree” but noted that these differences need not define their bilateral relationship.

"It will not have escaped the attention of anyone here that as China's role in the world grows and changes, the differences between our systems - and the interests and values that shape those systems - are becoming harder to reconcile," Ardern said in her speech during the summit.

"This is a challenge that we, and many other countries across the Indo Pacific region, but also in Europe and other regions, are also grappling with," she added.

Ardern’s comments came as New Zealand faces pressure from some elements among the Western allies over its resistance to use the Five Eyes intelligence and security alliance, which includes Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States, to denounce Beijing. Just last month, New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said that she was not comfortable with expanding the role of Five Eyes. China is also New Zealand’s largest trading partner. China has accused the Five Eyes of ganging up on china by issuing statements on Hong Kong as well as the treatment of ethnic Muslim minority, Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

‘There can be no guarantees’

New Zealand Prime Minister said that the Kiwi nation would continue to speak about the differences with China individually but also through its partners. She said that the relationship with China is not always going to be easy and “there can be no guarantees.” Presently, China is involved in a diplomatic row with Australia and has imposed trade restrictions after Canberra touted a global inquiry into the origin of novel coronavirus that led to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ardern said that how China treats its partners is important.

“As a significant power, the way that China treats its partners is important for us. And we will continue to promote the things that we believe in, and support the rules-based system that underpins our collective well-being,” she added.

