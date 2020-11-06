New Zealand's First Indian-origin Minister Lauded For Delivering Address In Malayalam

Priyanca Radhakrishnan became the first-ever Indian-origin minister in New Zealand earlier this week and since then her old video of addressing the parliament in the regional language of Malayalam is going viral on social media. The netizens have started calling her the “history maker” and credited her for “unlocking immigrant achievement” including Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. While sharing the three-year-old video on Twitter, Puri wrote in the caption on November 5 that the New Zealand lawmaker is making "India proud”.

Who is Priyanca Radhakrishnan?

Indian-origin 41-year-old Priyanca Radhakrishnan went to school in Singapore before she finally moved to New Zealand reportedly to pursue higher studies. Gradually, she was elected as the member of parliament belonging to the Labour Party in September 2017 and now three years after that, Radhakrishnan became a minister after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern inducted five new ministers into her cabinet. She was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and her parents are Malayali. Earlier this week on November 2 she was appointed the Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector, Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities, and Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment in Ardern’s cabinet that also includes lawmaker Nanaia Mahuta, New Zealand’s first Indigenous female foreign minister.

As per PTI, the video which is making rounds on Twitter features the minister with roots in Kerala, saying few lines in Malayalam and then saying, "Mr Speaker, I believe that it's the first time my mother tongue, Malayalam, has been spoken in this house." The video is reportedly from a parliament session from November 2017. While the internet users “can’t get enough” of Radhakrishnan speaking her mother tongue in a foreign nation’s parliament, they hailed her on social media. Among them, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also lauded the New Zealand lawmaker and said the video gives him “immense happiness”.

Amul congratulated the leader in its quintessential utterly butterly topical. While taking to Instagram, the dairy brand released a graphic featuring Radhakrishnan and its signature mascot. "Immigrant achievement," spelt out the text written atop the image.

The caption of the post read, "First-generation immigrant becomes New Zealand’s first-ever Indian origin minister!"

