New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Holds Big Lead Over Opposition Ahead Of Elections

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern continues to be the preferred choice for the top post over the opposition leader ahead of an election in September, shows a new poll. Ardern’s popularity has remained intact after New Zealand’s successful containment of coronavirus with 1,519 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths so far.

According to 1News/Colmar Brunton poll published on June 25, Ardern’s Labour Party approval rating stood at 50 per cent, nine per cent lower than the same survey held in May. While the approval rating has shown a decline, it has been able to maintain a sizeable lead over its main opposition National Party which stood at 38 per cent, nine points up from last poll survey.

National Party’s survey results of May prompted a leadership change and Simon Bridges was replaced by Todd Muller, a relatively unknown face. Muller has received 13 per cent approval rating for country’s Prime Minister, up from five per cent when Bridges led the opposition. However, Ardern still leads the poll with 54 per cent approval rating, down from 63 per cent last month.

However, the poll has shown worrisome fate for Labour’s coalition parties and they might even struggle to get a seat due to New Zealand’s mixed-member proportional system which requires a threshold of 5 per cent. Winston Peters’ populist party New Zealand First slumped to two per cent in the latest poll survey while Greens broke the threshold with six per cent.

Arden: NZ safe for investments

Last month, Ardern touted the country as a “safe haven” for investments after Microsoft Corp announced its plan to establish a datacentre region. Speaking at a news conference, Ardern said that the government is ready to welcome quality investments and offer a safe place for operations in both the health and business sense. The New Zealand PM said that the government has positioned the economy to be able to rebuild ahead of many others globally by tackling the menace of coronavirus upfront.

(Image: AP)