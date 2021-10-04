New Zealand's New COVID Rules: Foreign Arrivals Must Be Fully Vaccinated Starting November

Soon after the New Zealand government acknowledged that the COVID-19 would stay longer, it has invoked mandatory vaccination for all adult foreign nationals entering the country from next month. According to the latest notification issued by the New Zealand government, those foreign nationals required to visit the country should be vaccinated 14 days prior to the travel date. The notification said that the order will be effective from November 1, this year. "To further reduce the possibility of the virus getting through our border, we are introducing the requirement for air travellers aged 17 and over, who are not New Zealand citizens, to be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand," the government said in a statement.

Further, it directed the foreigners to report their inoculation status while enrolling with the Managed Isolation Allocation System. Those who need a medical exemption, need to show valid proof before boarding the flight and after landing at any New Zealand airport. 'All arrivals will have to declare their vaccination status while registering with the Managed Isolation Allocation System and show proof of vaccination or a valid exemption to their airline and customs officials upon landing,' read the latest notification.

The COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group has recommended that a full course of any of the 22 COVID-19 vaccines approved by a government or approval authority, with "the last dose being at least 14 days before arrival, will be accepted at this stage. Guidance will be prepared on what will qualify as evidence of vaccination or an exemption," the statement read.

New Zealand lockdown had saved the country during summer

Earlier today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a series of measures to ease lockdown restrictions in Auckland. It is worth mentioning that the country had managed to weed out the virus completely in February but the slow vaccination has again put the country in a strict lockdown. The move into the strictest lockdown underscored the vastly different approach New Zealand has taken to the virus than most other nations, which are attempting to suppress its spread rather than eliminating it entirely. According to the reports, New Zealand has also been slower than other developed nations. As of now, only 78% of the population have had at least one shot and 46% are fully vaccinated. Ardern said that the country needs to vaccinate 90% of the population in order to avoid further lockdowns.

