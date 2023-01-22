New Zealand's Next PM Slams 'abhorrent Abuse, Threats And Vitriol' Faced By Jacinda Ardern

Responding to the sudden departure of the ex-New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins on Sunday, January 22, said that the outgoing premier put up with an “abhorrent” treatment. Emphasising that he would "shield" his own family from alleged hate and scrutiny, Hipkins condemned the personal abuse propelled at Ardern during her more than five-year tenure on the job.

At least 64 Labour Party MPs, on January 22, unanimously endorsed 44-year-old Hipkins as New Zealand's next Prime Minister. He was the only nominee to garner majority support as successor to Ardern and will be officially sworn into his new role on Wednesday, during the next week.

In his first remarks since succeeding as the leader of New Zealand after the caucus vote, Hipkins, an experienced MP and career politician, criticised the backlash hurled at Ardern. The responsibility of a premier will be “the biggest responsibility and the biggest privilege of my life," he told Wellington reporters gathered on the steps of the parliament. “The weight of that responsibility is still sinking in,” said the incoming Prime Minister in his first public appearance.

'Jacinda’s leadership has been an inspiration:' Hipkins

Jacinda Ardern sparked a national debate about the pressure she had to endure in her position, as she announced her shocking resignation. In her speech, noting that she was stepping down from the responsibility, Ardern stressed that she no longer had “enough in the tank” to continue. Hipkins, who brings vast experience in education, COVID-19 response and policing portfolios, lamented Ardern's unexpected departure.

As he faces a steep uphill political battle on building trust with the New Zealanders, Hipkins faces a challenge to also cement his center-left Labour party's hold to seem fit to lead the country for another term as the country goes to elections in October. The vote in 2023 will largely center around the economic reforms and much favourable public opinion to replace the 37-year-old Jacinda Ardern’s star power as a leader.

Hipkins, however, used his first speech to thank what he described his “very good friend” Ardern for her leadership role and progessive policies that soldered New Zealand's recognition on the world stage. He, in a stern tone, shut down the misogynist abuse, threats and vitriol propelled in the way of the former first woman leader of the country.

“Jacinda’s leadership has been an inspiration to women and girls everywhere. But it’s also been a reminder that we’ve got a way to go when it comes to ensuring that women in leadership receive the same respect as their male counterparts,” the incoming Prime Minister told New Zealand reporters. “The way Jacinda has been treated, particularly by some segments of our society – and they are a small minority – has been utterly abhorrent," he asserted.

The Labour Party MP also noted that the men have "a responsibility to speak up about [abuse]." He maintained, “We often leave it to women to say ‘this isn’t OK, and I don’t feel OK about that,’ and many women don’t feel comfortable talking in that way. So I think we as men have a responsibility to call it out when we see it.” Ahead of entering the parliament for vote, Hipkins was seen embracing Ardern as the two were met with an applause. The former education minister's last engagement with Ardern will be Tuesday, January 24.