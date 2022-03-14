It is heartbreaking for someone who loses his money, even if it is Rs 1,00. However, an unfortunate NFT seller accidentally sold an EtherRock NFT worth $1 million (Rs 7.6 crore) "at the price of peanuts". According to the tweet of the ill-fated man, who sold EtherRock NFT worth $1 million for less than a penny, he described how a single mistake had ruined his day. He told that he listed the valuable NFT for 444 Wei instead of 444 ETH. Notably, "Wei" is the "smallest unit of Ether" and one Wei is equal to one quintillionth of an Ether.

Check the tweet and transaction receipt of the EtherRock NFT here:

As per his microblogging post, minutes after he NFT was sold at such a "devastating price", was again listed for 234 ETH (nearly Rs 4.6 crore). While sharing the ordeal, the seller appealed to people for help. "How's your week? Mine? I just erroneously listed @etherrock #44 for 444 Wei instead of 444 eth Bot sniped it in the same block and tried to flip for 234 Eth. In one click my entire net worth of ~$1 million dollars, is gone. Is there any hope? Am I GMI? Can snipers show mercy?" wrote the seller with the username "Rock dust" on Twitter.

Netizens mock over the bad luck of the seller

However, the netizens did not seem generous to help the seller, rather they started mocking the bad luck of the seller. "If your entire net worth is in images of rocks then well what else can i say then , do something useful with your money," replied a Twitter user with user name "Crypto Nemrah". "Sheeesh man sorry to hear Idk what to say other than please stay active in the NFT community!!," commented another user. "Sorry for ur loss man. I'm sure u will be fine and be a greater person. I lost a tiny fraction of what u lost and felt like my life was over. But hey we are still alive. And maybe being alive is enough sometimes. Keep grinding brother," commented the third user.

What is Ether Rock

According to Ether Rock, it was launched in 2017, and was one of the first crypto collectable NFT-type projects on the Ethereum blockchain, having launched shortly after CryptoPunks. Only 100 rocks can ever be available, and each new virgin rock gets more and more expensive. This game is built entirely on the Ethereum blockchain, with a decentralized smart contract used to manage everything including the buying and selling of rocks, their prices and owners.

Image: Pixabay/Twitter/@dino_dealer