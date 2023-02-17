Nicaragua: Ortega-led Government Strips 94 Off Citizenship In Political Crackdown

In another political crackdown, Nicaragua government on Thursday banished 94 political dissenters declaring them as the traitors and stripping them off the citizenship. In a state TV address, the Appeals Court Justice Ernesto Rodríguez Mejía said that those who were denationalised were now "fugitives of the law", and have been sentenced to civil death. The dissenters have lost all their rights, their property and their "citizenship for life," the NPR quoted Ernesto Rodríguez Mejía as saying.

Human rights defenders, journalists, politicians imprisoned

Among those who lost their citizenship are human rights defenders, journalists, and at least two prominent Nicaraguan writers named Gioconda Belli and Sergio Ramírez. Another prominent human rights defender, Vilma Núñez, was also denationalised. The move comes just a day after Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega-led government banished 222 political prisoners after stripping their citizenshop in a series of crackdown to stifle dissent voices this week.

The prisoners were put on a plane to Washington DC and were welcomed at the Dulles International Airport, by the supporters who waved national flags and chanted anti government slogans. Nicaragua government has overwritten a law that requires a constitutional ban on denationalisation. Justifying the banishment, a judge said on the Nicaraguan state TV that the move to "deport" the prisoners was taken to "protect peace and national security". The politicians who were stripped off citizenship can never serve in public office, the judge noted. US declared that it had "facilitated the transportation" out of a humnaitarian goodwill gesture.

Since the countrywide anti government uprising across Nicaragua in 2018, President Ortega has been accused of quashing democratic protetsts, and launching crackdown against the opposition lawmakers. Scores of Nicaraguans have since fled the politically instable country. After Nicaragua's 2021 presidential run up, several politicians were thrown in jail and relatives have described the prison conditions as horrific. Some of them are even US citizens, according to stateement released by US Department of State. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a statement, said that most of those improsoned by government of Nicaragua were jailed for exercising their fundamental freedoms. "They have endured lengthy unjust detentions," Blinken stressed. "We will continue to support the Nicaraguan people," he furthermore noted.