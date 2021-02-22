Nigeria: Plane Crash Which Killed 7 Personnel Was Part Of A Kidnap Rescue Operation

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says that the 7 personnel who lost their lives in the plane crash that occurred at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja were scheduled to conduct surveillance missions over Niger State. This had to be done to secure the release of the students and staff abducted from the Government Science College Kagara. “The Nigerian Air Force earlier today, 21 February 2021, confirmed that one of its aircraft, a Beechcraft KingAir B350i (NAF 201), crashed while returning to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja after reporting engine failure en-route Minna, where it was scheduled to conduct surveillance missions over Niger State and its environs in connection with the concerted efforts to secure the release of the students/staff abducted from the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State”, read the statement.

Read: Nigeria: 1 Killed, Over 40 Abducted After Gunmen Attack School

It further said, “As earlier stated, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has instituted an investigative panel to determine the remote and immediate causes of the accident. While the panel has commenced its work, the NAF, having notified the Next of Kin/family members of the deceased, regretfully announces that the following 7 personnel lost their lives in the crash: A. Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain). B. Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot). C. Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System (ATOS) Specialist). D. Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist). E. Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist). F. Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist). G. Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician). Earlier, the CAS visited the scene of the accident, in company of the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retired); Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor, and other Service Chiefs”.

Nigeria plane crash

The aircraft, which was returning to the Nigerian capital, incurred engine malfunction, Spokesman for the NAF, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Ibikunle Daramola confirmed. Furthermore, AS Air Marshal Amao expressed condolences on behalf of “all NAF personnel '' and commiserate with the families of the deceased. Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft en route Minna crashed while on the runway of Abuja airport, early morning, claiming all 7 lives onboard. First responders are at the scene, Air Vice Marshall Ibikunle Daramola disclosed.

Read: Turkish Sailors Abducted By Pirates Return Home From Nigeria

In a follow-up to the report, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, James Odaudu, said "aircraft reported engine failure at time 10:39 and crashed landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22 at time 10:48UTC". Furthermore, he informed the local agencies that the firefighters were deployed on the scene to douse flames that had trashed the aircraft, completely. In his statement to CNN, an aviation employee, who had witnessed the crash, said that the pilot had attempted to revert the aircraft to the runway a few minutes into the takeoff, after which, it crashed.

Read: Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala To Head Struggling World Trade Body

Also Read: Bespoke Care Eases Pressure On Hospitals In Lagos