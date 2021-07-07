Nigeria School Raid; Over 120 Students Missing Says Church Official

Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna, Nigeria raided by armed men at night. Twenty-eight children have been restored with their families but, almost, 125 kids are still missing. After this act, Reverend Ishaya Jangado, the leader of the Kaduna Baptist Conference, which runs the institution, provided an update on the situation. On Tuesday, July 6, he said, the kidnappers made contact with him, and he was able to speak with some of the kids, who confirmed that they were unharmed. Rev Jangado further added that search and rescue activities are still underway and he is confident that the students will be reunited with their parents soon. Hundreds of thousands of Nigerian children's education is being disrupted, according to humanitarian organisations.

One escaped the abduction

However, John Hayab's son who is the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria also attends the school and narrowly escaped the abduction. “We cannot give the exact figure of those abducted for now, until those who ran into hiding for safety are back and a census of the students is taken, but we know they took a lot of students. I am just speechless, I don’t know what to say. My son was among the students who narrowly escaped", John said. He added, “I am part of this unfortunate incident because it is my church, this is a very, very sad situation for us.”

Fourth 'mass kidnapping' in Nigeria

This is Kaduna's fourth mass kidnapping in the last six months. So far this year, there have been seven major kidnappings of students in Nigeria. Since 2014, when members of the Islamic rebel group Boko Haram abducted 276 female students from a government school in Chibok, northern Borno State, the number of mass abductions from schools in Nigeria has increased substantially.

Schools in Nigeria are closed

UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, reports that over 1,120 schools in northeastern Nigeria have been closed. Some parents are afraid to send their children to school even while it is open. According to UNICEF, between 300,000 and 400,000 pupils in the region are out of school due to insecurity. Armed groups abducting people for ransom are responsible for the kidnappings. Because authorities are unable to adequately secure them, several schools have been forced to close.