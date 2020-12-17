Nigerian Authorities Aware Of 330 Kidnapped Schoolboys' Location, Says Governor

The Nigerian authorities are aware about the location of the boys who were kidnapped after a gunman attacked a school in northwestern Nigeria on Friday, December 11, says state governor, Aminu Bello Masari. Also, talks are ongoing to release these children and as of now, all these boys are safe. According to the reports by AP, rebels from the Boko Haram group took responsibility for kidnapping hundreds of boys in what is being considered as one of the ‘largest such attacks in years’.

Current situation in Nigeria

According to the reports by AP, Masari said, “The kidnappers had made contact and discussions were already on, pertaining to the safety and return”. He added that the security agencies “deployed for rescue operations have also informed us that they have located their position”. According to Nigerian authorities, armed gunmen on Friday stormed the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State, and kidnapped over 400 students, which is half the number of children who attended the school on the day of the incident. As per reports, students escaped kidnapping by hiding in bushes and other areas.

(Parents of the missing Government Science secondary school students wait for news on their children in Kankara , Nigeria, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

(People inspect a wall and metal door broken by rebels from Boko Haram who kidnapped Government Science Secondary School students in Kankara, Nigeria, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

(People work past an empty hostel of missing Government Science Secondary School students in Kankara, Nigeria, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

(Belongings of missing Government Science secondary school student are seen at their hostel in Kankara , Nigeria. Image Credits: AP)

The United Nations, on Sunday, December 13, condemned the abduction of these children and called for an "immediate and unconditional" release of the children. The UNICEF said that it is "deeply concerned" about the acts of violence still taking place in Nigeria, adding the latest abduction is a grim reminder of widespread violations of children’s rights in the country. Amnesty International also called on the Nigerian government to safely and immediately rescue the students, while condemning the attack on the school. The international human rights organisation urged the Nigerian government to implement measures that ensure the safety of children in rural areas, where bandit attacks are common.

(Image Credits: AP)