Nigerian Model Uses Russian Beauty Pageant To Protest Police Brutality In Home Country

Victoria Chiamaka Udeh, a Nigerian model used a Russian beauty pageant to protest against the police brutality in her home country by brandishing the West African nation’s red-stained flag. Udeh’s gesture that she carried out confidently on the stage was to raise awareness regarding the young people who lost their lives during the #EndSars protest in Nigeria in 2020. The Nigerian student and model’s intent was to use the Miss Africa Russia platform to make a public statement about the anti-police demonstrations that rocked the country last year in October and was met with law enforcement firing on unarmed protesters.

While talking to CNN from Stavropol, Russia where she is studying medicine, the 23-year-old said, “I felt like 'right now I don't care about what the judges think about what I'm doing.' What mattered to me was using the platform that Miss Africa Russia had given me to pass a message.” Images and videos from the pageant event that took place earlier this month on June 13 had gone viral on internet that showed Udeh dressed in Nigeria’s green and white colour while holding the red-splashed flag.

‘Winning didn’t matter anymore’: Udeh

As per the report, Udeh said that the banner symbolised the blood of young people who died during the demonstrations last year and noted that ‘winning didn’t matter anymore.’ She further told the media publication, “I went into the competition to win ... I wanted to win. But getting to Moscow ... winning didn't matter to me anymore. I just wanted to portray and create awareness on what happened on the 20th of October 2020, and the recent insecurity situation in Nigeria.”

Udeh also admitted that entering the Miss Africa Russia pageant was initially driven by her wish to break the stereotypes around beauty. She reportedly said, “At that time, I wasn't comfortable with my skin because I had a lot of acne all over my face. So, I wanted to prove to myself and people like me that I can break beauty stereotypes and that the flaws on my skin are part of what makes me perfect.” Even though she did not win the competition, she was rated top in the “people’s choice” category by the organizers. Miss Africa Russia is a beauty pageant that organised every year in the Russian Federation for the promotion of African culture and empowering women.

