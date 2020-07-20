Nigeria's Finance Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19, Transferred To Isolation Facility

Nigeria's Finance Minister Geoffrey Onyeama has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He also added that this was his fourth coronavirus test. He said that he will be heading to an isolation facility and hopes for the best. 64-year-old Onyeama is the first member of the Nigerian cabinet who has tested positive for COVID-19.

'Win some lose some'

According to his Twitter post, the Finance Minister immediately underwent another coronavirus test once he felt the first signs of throat irritation. Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, for the duration of the entire pandemic has been conducting his cabinet meetings virtually to avoid contracting the deadly coronavirus.

Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19 — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) July 19, 2020

The deadly coronavirus pandemic which began in Wuhan, China last year has quickly spread across the world and infected 14,448,751 worldwide and the global death stands at 605,116. According to the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, Nigeria has reported 36,663 positive coronavirus cases and has a death toll of 789.

