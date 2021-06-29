Nigeria's Media Organisations Raise Concerns Over Press Freedom After Twitter Ban

With the Nigerian government joining India’s social media platform, Koo, media organisations in the West African country have expressed concerns as the government continues to follow the ban on Twitter with broad regulations restricting the press and social media companies.

The latest amendment proposed by lawmakers in Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressive Congress party would permit the government to determine a code of conduct for Nigeria media agencies and journalists who could be further held liable to fines and prosecution for “fake news” along with other violations of the said code.

As per The Guardian report, Nigerian media organisations have labelled the latest amendment by the government and other proposed moves as an “attack on free speech.” The move comes in the backdrop of authorities banning Twitter earlier this month which was followed by a series of restrictions. A member of one of the organisations that criticised the proposals made by lawmakers, Stephanie Adams, of Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism reportedly said, “It is deeply disturbing and is causing a lot of concern for us who work in the media.”

Amendment yet to be voted on

The amendment which has stirred media organisations and would allow the government the power to appoint the majority of members of the Nigerian Press Council is yet to be voted on. Adams also said, “It’s an attack on the independence of the media. The board should be a composition from various media and other relevant stakeholders...Not appointed by the federal government or the minister of information. There should be some form of autonomy.”

The latest measure to Nigerian Press Council Act would lead the country’s journalists to face fines and be imprisoned for three years. In early June, the government ordered telecommunications networks to block the use of Twitter after the US-based microblogging platform deleted a controversial tweet by Nigerian President Buhari for violating its terms of use. In the post, Buhari had threatened pro-Biafra groups by citing his own role as a brigade major during the bitter 1967 Biafra war. The groups referred to in the tweet are reportedly accused of attacks on police and civil authorities. Even though Facebook also deleted Buhari’s same post, it is left out of the government’s staunch criticism.

IMAGE: Pixabay/AP