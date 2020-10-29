Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala's Appointment As WTO Chief Blocked By US: Report

Dr Okonjo-Iweala has come one step closer to becoming the first woman and the first African to become the head of the World Trade Organisation. As per The Guardian, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has received support from several countries like the Caribbean, Africa, the European Union, China, Japan and Australia, but her appointment is currently being blocked by the US. Okonjo-Iweala is the former finance minister of Nigeria.

The US Blocks the appointment of Nigeria's former finance minister

According to reports, The United States raised las minute objection to her appointment and stating faults in the way that the international trade body selects its new director-general. The original list of candidate that contained eight names has been finally painstakingly reduced to two. The WTO selects its new director-general through consensus but the has raised issues with the that the body operates.

As per reports, the US currently objects to China’s classification as a developing country and in addition to blocking the appointment of Okonjo-Iweala, is also preventing the appointment of judges to the trade bodies appeal court. It is yet unclear what the main reason for the US’ objection to Okonjo-Iweala is, some speculate that it is an attempt by Trump to further undermine and sabotage world organization towards which he has been greatly criticized in the past.

As per reports, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is currently expected to win the upcoming US Presidential elections and it is the hope of many that the US position will change after Joe Biden comes to power. The shortlisted candidate for the position of WTO director-general in addition to Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo Iweala is South Korea's Yoo Myung.

