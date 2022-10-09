Nika Shakarami's Mother Says Police 'beat Her Daughter To Death' Amid Protests In Iran

The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl, Nika Shakarami, who died days ago during the Iranian protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death, claims that her daughter was beaten to death by the regime's security forces. She refuted the earlier narrative that Shakarami died by falling from a building's rooftops, saying that she had noticed the blows to the head and injuries on her daughter, as she may have been brutally assaulted during the crackdown on anti-hijab protests that have rocked the Islamic Republic. The mother gave her statement to Radio Farda, the Persian arm of the US-funded station Radio Farda, as she informed that her daughter was killed as she posted stories on her Instagram inviting her friends to join the protests on women's fundamental rights.

TODAY- The Day 22 of #IranRevolution: a large crowd of university students in Tehran are chanting: ‘they took our Nika, they returned her body’, challenging the regime’s narrative that 16-year-old #NikaShakarami fell of a roof. #نیکا_شاکرمی#مهسا_امینی



pic.twitter.com/r9DYCRgsGA — Shadi Sadr (@shadisadr) October 8, 2022

Nika’s death kept 'a secret' for nine days

Nasreen Shakarami alleged that the Iranian authorities kept her daughter Nika’s death "a secret" for almost nine days. She also accused them of confiscating the daughter's dead body without the family's knowledge from a morgue in order to bury her in a remote area away from the ongoing protests. Nasreen Shakarami also alleged that the Iranian authorities threatened her to make what she described as a "forced confession" over the death of her 16-year-old daughter after she went missing on September 20.

Iranian crackdown on women's so-called breaching of the dress code has thus far claimed dozens of lives, as per human rights groups' estimates. On what would have been her 17th birthday, Shakarami’s family is now due to bury their daughter in the western city of Khorramabad. Her aunt and uncle were arrested as the forces did not permit the family to conduct the final rites for the deceased teenager in their hometown, according to reports. Furthermore, they forced the mother to make confessions that the girl died after falling from a multistorey building. Shakarami’s sister said “they [Iranian security forces] forced her to make these confessions and broadcast them,” in the video posted online. Another woman, Sarina Ismailzadeh, a 16-year-old YouTuber, has also been allegedly killed by Iranian security forces in a similar fashion. In the visuals that emerged on social media, Iran's forces were seen dragging and thrashing the teenage girl with batons in Karaj, Alborz province.