Nike Launches New Swimwear Collection For Women Who Wear Hijab

Rest of the World News

Nike launched a new swimwear collection on December 10, designed for hijab-wearing women to not choose between modesty and movement with comfort and confidence.

nike

Nike launched a new swimwear collection, on December 10, designed for hijab-wearing athletes. The Victory Swim Collection includes Nike Victory Full-Coverage Swimsuit, along with swim separate options - the Nike Victory Swim Hijab, the Nike Victory Swim Tunic Top, and the Nike Victory Swim Leggings.

Nike, in a statement, said that the inspiration for their latest collection came from the “passionate responses” of athletes for the Nike Pro Hijab. The designers were determined to innovate for athletes from diverse communities, abilities, and aspirations. Nike acknowledged that there was a lack of options for female athletes “who don’t want to choose between modesty and movement with comfort and confidence”.

Read: MLB Reveals Nike 'Swoosh' Jerseys For Next Season; Baseball Fans Give Mixed Reactions

Existing swimwears were hindrance

The company said that the existing swimwears were more of a hindrance than a conduit due to baggy garments. “The more we listened, the more possibility we saw to serve female athletes in new dimensions,” said Martha Moore, Nike Creative Director. “As we continue broadening our vision for innovation, we’re excited to inspire more women to see themselves in sport by thinking creatively and designing inclusively,” she added.

Zahra Lari, an Emirati figure skater and the first in her sport to don the hijab in competition, regularly swims for training and recovery session. She recently tried the Victory Swim Collection and said, “I feel super light and confident in this”. She said that the hijab collection is different than any of the swimsuits and it helped her swim better.

Read: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving Lace Up Kobe Bryant's Decade-long Nike Kobe 4

In October, a Brooklyn-based MSCHF brand customized white Nike Air Max 97s with holy water which got sold out within a few minutes, that too at $3,000. The sneakers were filled with actual holy water from the River Jordan and a crucifix was threaded through the laces. The sole injected with holy water so that one can literally walk on water like Jesus. The limited-edition shoes with its distinctive features apart from holy water and crucifix helped it get out of stock within minutes.

Read: MLB: Here Is How All The Teams Will Be Kitted Up In The Upcoming 2020 Season By Nike

Read: Manchester City Star Raheem Sterling To Earn Big Bucks With New Nike Deal

