As the Taliban cement its position in Afghanistan, a former senior American diplomat has warned that China is eyeing the Bagram Air Base. In an interaction with Fox News, America’s former envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that there is a need to closely watch China as it makes a move to take over the Bagram Air Base which was controlled by the United States for over two decades during the Afghanistan War. The Bagram Air Base was the epicenter of America's 'War on Terror'.

'We need to watch China': Nikki Haley urges Biden admin to reach out to close allies

As China smells an opportunity to take over the Bagram Air Base, Haley has suggested that the Joe Biden administration should consider reaching out to its close allies like Taiwan, Ukraine, Israel. She also suggested that the Biden administration should reach out to Quad allies - India, Japan and Australia. Haley further opined that the US should assure its key friends and close allies that it will have their back.

“The first thing you should do is immediately start connecting with our allies, whether it's Taiwan, whether it's Ukraine, whether it's Israel, whether it's India, Australia, Japan, all of them, and reassure them that we will have their back and that we need them as well,” Haley said.

She further remarked that China is making a move on the Bagram Air Base which had been controlled by the US after it invaded Afghanistan to oust the Taliban and Al Qaeda. Moreover, Haley also remarked that China is making a move in Afghanistan while it uses Pakistan to go against India. Haley has therefore suggested that relations with US' allies should be strengthened. The former American diplomat has also raised concerns over a series of issues that may arise like cyber-crimes, terrorist crimes and terrorism recruitment campaigns across the world.

“We need to make sure we are protected. We need to make sure our cybersecurity is strong, because actors like Russia are going to continue to hack us because we show no signs of willing to fight back. We need to watch China, because I think you are going to see China make a move for Bagram Air Force Base,” Haley apprehended.

“I think they are also making a move in Afghanistan and trying to use Pakistan to get stronger to go against India. So, we have got a lot of issues. The biggest thing he should do is strengthen our allies, strengthen those relationships, modernise our military, and make sure we are prepared for the cyber-crimes and the terrorist crimes that are headed our way,” she said in response to a question. “We need to make sure that we are going on an anti-terrorist effort across the world, because we are now going to see with this moral victory that the jihadists have, you are going to see a heavy recruitment campaign around the world. You are going to see more lone wolf situations,” she added.

Nikki Haley slams Joe Biden on withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan

The Republic also slammed Joe Biden over his 'disastrous' withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. She asserted that Biden has lost the trust and confidence of US allies and American people. She remarked that Biden's decision has garnered embarrassment and humiliation as terrorists are 'celebrating in the streets'. She further hit out at Biden as American forces left billions of dollars' worth of equipment and ammunition in Afghanistan. “By the end of that speech that President Biden gave, it was the beginning of the lame duck presidency for Joe Biden,” she said.

“I mean, he has lost the trust and confidence of every member of the military and the military families that I'm proud to be a part of. He has lost the trust and confidence of our allies who are now negotiating without us because they don't know why we are doing what we're doing,” she added.

“If you look at the fact that the jihadists are celebrating in the streets because America has run out of town and they left them with billions of dollars' worth of equipment and ammunition as a housewarming present,”

“You couldn't ask for a more embarrassing, humiliating situation than what we have right now. The world is more definitely a dangerous place. Just because we are out of Afghanistan does not mean this war is over,” Haley added.

With PTI Inputs