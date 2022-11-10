At least 10 people, including nine Indians, were killed in a raging fire in Maldives' capital city of Malé. The blaze broke out inside a garage and forced the evacuation of people to temporary shelters, local news outlet The Times of Addu reported on Thursday. A search and rescue operation is underway for additional victims said to be trapped in the fire.

The fatal accident occurred inside a car repair garage situated at the junction of Iskandhar and Koarukendi Road in the capitaḷ. The fire was reported to authorities at 12:30 am, and was finally put out at 4:34 am. The first storey of the building was occupied by foreign nationals, who consist of all the deceased victims.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, 18 foreign travelers and 13 locals were rescued from the fire. While most have reunited with their kins, a few others have been moved to guest houses.

Nine Indians killed in massive blaze

As Indian nationals have died in the fire, the High Commission of India in Maldives said on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malé which has caused loss of lives, including reportedly of Indian nationals.” “We are in close contact with the Maldivian authorities,” it wrote, while providing phone numbers of the commission for assistance.

Meanwhile, Maldives’ National Disaster Management Authority also issued a statement on Twitter that it has put up an evacuation center inside Maafannu Stadium. “NDMA has established an evacuation center in Maafannu Stadium for those displaced and affected by the fire in Male. Arrangements are being made to provide relief assistance and support,” it said on Twitter.